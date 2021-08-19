Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.50

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 416358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.70 ($1.28).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £530.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

