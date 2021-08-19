Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.10.

EIF opened at C$42.92 on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$29.77 and a one year high of C$43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 30.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 159.66%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

