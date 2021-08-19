First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.40.

TSE FR opened at C$15.29 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.48 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,875. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and have sold 65,000 shares worth $1,435,000.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

