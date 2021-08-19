Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$41.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$42.23.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

