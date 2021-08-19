Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.36.

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

