Financial Review: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 American Axle & Manufacturing 2 4 2 0 2.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 128.08%. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% American Axle & Manufacturing 3.74% 76.80% 5.07%

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and American Axle & Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 70.06 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -8.87 American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.21 -$561.30 million $0.14 63.00

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

