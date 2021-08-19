Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.