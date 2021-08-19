Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sims in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Sims alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SMSMY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.57. Sims has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), ANZ Metals (ANZ), Europe Metals (Europe), Global E-Recycling (SRS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S. and Canada which perform ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.