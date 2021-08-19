Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Raised by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Shares of EL stock opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $644,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,992.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 71,914 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 333,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,169,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

