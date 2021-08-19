IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $534.27

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.27 ($6.98) and traded as high as GBX 552 ($7.21). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 59,897 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £518.19 million and a P/E ratio of 87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

