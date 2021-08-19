Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,610,167 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group has a one year low of $86.76 and a one year high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.73.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

