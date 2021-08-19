Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VAR1. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varta has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €132.60 ($156.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

