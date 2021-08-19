Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Rises By 28.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VTWV opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.