Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Rises By 28.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTWV opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $128,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

