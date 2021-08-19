Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Up 46.2% in July

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. Liquid Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YVR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

