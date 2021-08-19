Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,209 shares of company stock worth $16,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.