Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avaya by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

