NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 104.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.