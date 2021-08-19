Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subaru in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Subaru stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. Subaru has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

