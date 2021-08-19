Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €103.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.12 ($107.20).

HFG stock opened at €92.00 ($108.24) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.99.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

