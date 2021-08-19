Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) vs. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Financial Comparison

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.72 -$1.72 million $0.09 269.33 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.90 $104.72 million $2.43 19.95

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Meta Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amerant Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43 Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 13.17% 6.03% 0.62% Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

