Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) & Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Financial Contrast

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvve has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weichai Power has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuvve and Weichai Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve N/A -52.62% -19.01% Weichai Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvve and Weichai Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weichai Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvve presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.99%. Given Nuvve’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Weichai Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvve and Weichai Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A Weichai Power $25.23 billion 0.85 $1.32 billion N/A N/A

Weichai Power has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Weichai Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvve beats Weichai Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services. It offers its products under various brands, including Weichai Power Engine, Fast Gear, Hande Axle, Shacman Heavy Truck, and Linder Hydraulics. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

