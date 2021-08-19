Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Cut by Analyst

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

