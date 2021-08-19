Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for GAN Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GAN in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GAN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of GAN opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $581.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

