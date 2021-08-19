Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.