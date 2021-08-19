Head to Head Analysis: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -10.84% 0.41% 0.32% H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23%

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $291.01 million 3.56 -$31.55 million $0.05 539.00 H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.70 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AngioDynamics and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 0 1 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

