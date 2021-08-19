Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Hold

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.88 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.