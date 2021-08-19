Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $131,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $166,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

