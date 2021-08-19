Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

