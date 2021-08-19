$12.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce sales of $12.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SQNS opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.