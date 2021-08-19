Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

DARE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.