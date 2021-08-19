Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

