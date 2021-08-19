AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AAGIY opened at $49.71 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71.
AIA Group Company Profile
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.