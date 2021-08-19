AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AAGIY opened at $49.71 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

