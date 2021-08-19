Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

