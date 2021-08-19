Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €44.60 ($52.47). Fuchs Petrolub shares last traded at €44.56 ($52.42), with a volume of 111,762 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

