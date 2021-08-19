zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €390.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €282.89 ($332.81).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €281.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.