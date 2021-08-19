XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.88

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.88 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 38,219 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.88. The firm has a market cap of £301.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.