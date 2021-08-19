National Bankshares Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price target (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$646.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

