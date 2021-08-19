Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.22.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$60.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.21. The company has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$62.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

