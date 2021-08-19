Raymond James Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFN. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.89.

AFN stock opened at C$26.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

