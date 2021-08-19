Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.28, but opened at $70.34. Global-e Online shares last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 9,503 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,473,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

