Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$11.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.41.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.73.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

