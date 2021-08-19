RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

RIV Capital stock opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

