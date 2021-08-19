Jaguar Health, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jaguar Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 250.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

