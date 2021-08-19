FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Boosted by Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 65,373 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

