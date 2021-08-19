WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WELL. TD Securities dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of WELL opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

