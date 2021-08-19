FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Decreased by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 105,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,313,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.