Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) vs. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Head to Head Review

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Danimer Scientific and DuPont de Nemours, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.41%. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.06%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than DuPont de Nemours.

Volatility & Risk

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and DuPont de Nemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 27.78 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -35.74 DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.90 -$2.95 billion $3.36 22.00

Danimer Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DuPont de Nemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% DuPont de Nemours 32.59% 7.42% 4.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Danimer Scientific on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

