Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Financial Survey

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Washington Federal and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.43%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 25.80% 8.24% 0.86% Sturgis Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and Sturgis Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.12 $173.44 million $2.00 16.28 Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.31 $6.01 million N/A N/A

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded on 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, MI.

