Head to Head Survey: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CleanSpark alerts:

This table compares CleanSpark and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 41.27 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -22.94 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CleanSpark and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 256.24%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Aspyra.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CleanSpark beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.