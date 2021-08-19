EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. TD Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in EXFO in the second quarter worth $71,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

